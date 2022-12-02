New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a person for alleged "sextortion" from a professor of a US-based university by blackmailing him using his explicit video chats with a woman here, officials said on Friday. The central probe agency arrested Rahul Kumar, a resident of Asola, on information shared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States, they said.

The victim was allegedly lured through a Facebook profile to extract sexually explicit images during video chatting with a view to blackmail him, the CBI said in a statement. The accused had forced the victim to shell out USD 48,000 using a Paypal account which was followed by repeated demands of gifts to be sent from the US with the threat of making the video chats public, they said. (PTI)