Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested the Regional officer of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at its Bangalore office and five others for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh as a bribe.

A CBI official said that "after raiding in several cities across the country and we have recovered Rs 4 crores in cash."

Following the raids and recovery of cash, the CBI has arrested the accused NHI officer Akhil Ahmed, and five others including Dilip Build Con limited's General Manager Devendra Jain, Ratnakaran Saji Lal, Sunil Kumar Verma and Anuj Gupta.

"CBI raided at four places of accused at multiple locations including New Delhi, Bangalore, Cochin, Gurgaon, and Bhopal, which led to the recovery of Rs 4 crore cash," said a CBI official.

The official added that all the arrested will be produced before the competent court for further probe.