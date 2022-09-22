Rewari (Haryana): Sleuths from the CBI conducted raids on Yatin Yadav alias Neetu's house in the Rewari district of Haryana on Thursday and arrested him. He was involved in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector exam paper leak case and has been taken on remand for 10 days by the CBI, said sources. Previously, the CBI had conducted raids at 33 places in the country on September 13 in connection with the paper leak case.

Earlier, the CBI had raided two places at Rewari in Haryana. One was at the house of accused Yatin alias Neetu and the other was at the house of CA Ajay Aron located in Model Town. The CA was grilled by the CBI officials for several hours. Apart from this, the CBI raided various places in Narnaul and Karnal. During the raid, accused Yatin Yadav alias Neetu somehow managed to escape from the spot. After grilling the CA Ajay Aron, the CBI team confiscated a laptop and other incriminating documents from his house, according to sources. The examination for the post of sub-inspector was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board in March 2022.