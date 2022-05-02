Chandauli: A 21-year-old girl from Manrajpur village in Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh, died on Sunday after being allegedly thrashed by police who had gone to her house to conduct a raid. The last rites were conducted on Monday at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

Citing the postmortem report, Chandauli Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal said on Monday that "the woman sustained two minor injuries – one on her neck and one minor injury of 0.5cm on the left jaw, while the cause of death has remained unknown."

When asked about the allegations that the woman was raped, Agarwal said that "there are no external or internal injuries on the woman’s body. The postmortem report has been sent to the forensics team and the 'Visra' of the deceased has been preserved. After Visra report, the cause of death will be known. A vaginal swab has also been taken."

Meanwhile, SHO Uday Pratap Singh, of Saiyyedraja police station who allegedly thrashed the girl to death, has been suspended and the process is underway to lodge FIR on getting a complaint from the family of the deceased said the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Earlier, while talking to ETV Bharat, the younger sister of the deceased alleged that "Police entered our house, as I protested they thrashed me. They took my sister to another room and she suffered injuries on her back since she was thrashed with a belt and then hung to a fan with the help of a saree."

Later, the angry villagers blocked the Sayadraja -Zamania Road and vandalized police vehicles. They attempted to block National Highway-2 and damaged an ambulance. Heavy police deployment has been done in the area.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, the principal opposition party in the state, blamed the police. "Police has become killer in UP. Innocent civilians are being killed continuously by the BJP government. The death of a daughter in the brutal thrashing of two daughters by the policemen entering the house in Chandauli is extremely sad. There should be a murder case against the guilty policemen and they should get the harshest punishment," tweeted the Samajwadi Party.

Read: Budaun man allegedly gets wife raped to frame opponents