Kottayam: Six years ago, Usha and her family members suddenly heard a soft crying sound, almost similar to a baby coming from near their house. Intrigued, she and her family members, started looking from where the sound was coming from.

After half an hour, they stumbled across a small ball of fur curled inside an old packing box in their backyard. It was a small cat. The feline was hungry and scared. When Usha tried to pick bring it out of the box, it shrunk into the corner, scared of the strangers in front of it.

Cat returns to his 'family' after two years

But with her gentle voice and patience, Usha was finally able to gain the trust of helpless animal. Much to her surprise it curled up on her lap and started to purr when she stroked its head. That was beginning of a very special friendship.

Also Read: A memorial for man's best friend "Sachin" coming up in Tamil Nadu

Very soon, the stray cat became a members of the family who lovingly named it Ratheesh. It was a like a shadow to Usha, a resident of Puthupally in Kottayam. Wherever she went, Ratheesh used to follow her and waisted no opportunity to get onto her lap for cuddles. When Ratheesh suffered a fracture after being hit by an autorickshaw, Usha and her family members did not think twice before spending Rs. 6000 for its treatment.

But one day during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ratheesh went missing. Usha frantically searched for it the neighborhood but it was nowhere to be found. Fearing the worst, Usha thought that she had lost her beloved Ratheesh forever.

But a few days ago Usha's phone rang. It was her neighbor. What her neighbor told her was perhaps the "best news" Usha had heard. Her beloved Ratheesh has returned and is currently at her neighbor's house. Usha rushed there and from the door called Ratheesh by its name. Much to her delight, it came running to her and started to rub its head against her in the same affectionate was it always did.

" I am so happy that he has returned. He may be just a cat to others, but to us Ratheesh is family," said Usha as Ratheesh sprang up and sat on her lap.