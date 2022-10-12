Kanpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that casteism was detrimental to the development of the society adding that the entire Hindu society should have equal rights over places such as temples, crematoriums, and reservoirs.

Addressing the senior officials of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Sanatan Dharma Vidyalaya in Nawabganj in Kanpur, the RSS chief said that by the time the RSS completes 100 years in 2025, a branch should be established in every village of every province.

" The entire Hindu society should have equal rights over temples, crematoriums, reservoirs etc. Casteism is detrimental to the development of society. No one is big or small. All are equal. People from all the casts are contributing to the national interest," said Bhagwat. He also said that there are no castes whose great men have not been born.

Also Read: Valmiki community lagging behind, has to come forward, says Mohan Bhagwat

During the first session of the program when the workers of Kutumb Prabodhan presented the details of the activities going on in the province to the RSS chief, he asked them to intensify the work further. Bhagwat also said that every family should be cultured.

Bhagwat was briefed by RSS functionaries regarding the activities of the Seva (social service) Department. RSS sources said that Bhagwat was told 15 types of service work are going on in 215 service settlements in the province which include sewing centers and sanskar centers etc.

" We are a cultural and social organization. Society's pain is our pain. Casteist mentality should be completely eradicated. We are all children of one mother, Bharat Mata. That's why we are all siblings," said Bhagwat.