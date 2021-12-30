New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that the Bihar government will conduct the caste census in Bihar on its own. BJP's national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan speaks to ETV Bharat and says, "The criterion of development of weaker sections cannot be the caste census alone."

Guru Prakash Paswan said that the Modi government has done many things for the people of weaker sections in the last 7 years. The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was given constitutional status. Reservation was given in NEET and to the teachers of IITs, IIMs. Under the Modi government, many SC-STs became teachers and VCs. The leader of OBC society is a minister in the Union Cabinet.

BJP's national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan

Highlighting the Jan Dhan Yojana, he said, "Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, 44 crore bank accounts were opened, among them most of the accounts were of OBCs and SCs. The coverage of toilets in the country has increased from 30 percent in 2014 to 98 percent today. Social, cultural, economic strength was found by the weaker sections only during the rule of Modi government."

He said, "Lalu Yadav is demanding caste-based census. Akhilesh Yadav said that if his government is formed in UP, a caste census will be conducted. These are all regional parties, fighting for their existence. These regional parties are trying to fool the public by raising the issue of caste census."

Guru Prakash Paswan further slams parties of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, "Both of Lalu Yadav's sons were ministers in the Grand Alliance government in Bihar. His daughter is Rajya Sabha MP. Members of Akhilesh Yadav's family were MPs and held high positions thus these people should not talk about social justice."

Meanwhile, the Central Government had said in Parliament that since independence, no government has conducted a caste census. After that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that the Bihar government itself will get it done in Bihar.

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, Congress, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Akhilesh Yadav are also supporting Nitish on this issue.

On the caste census, these people argue that the number of people belonging to the weaker section should be known. The schemes of the government will reach the people of the weaker sections from the caste census. It will help in making development programs on the basis of actual numbers. BJP is not in favor of caste census.

