Chatra (Jharkhand): A bank scam case of around Rs 50 lakhs has come to light in the Simaria branch of Bank of India. The allegation of the scam has been leveled against the bank's cashier Pyari Bakhala, wherein it's alleged that she transferred the bank money to her own account on different dates with the ID and password of the branch manager Kanhaiya Kumar.

Later, the cashier transferred the money from her bank account to a private company and some other accounts.

On receiving information about the scam, the higher officials ordered an investigation into the whole matter. The investigation confirmed the allegations, post which the Hazaribagh Deputy Zonal Manager Anil Kumar Jha has suspended Branch Manager Kanhaiya Kumar, Assistant Manager Shamsher and the cashier Bakhala with immediate effect. The investigation against assistant Ashish Kumar in underway, while all the officials at the bank refuse to give any statement against anyone in the matter.

The sources confirm that the cashier had access to the ID and password of the branch manager, and she allegedly took advantage of the same to rob the bank. After about fifteen days, the scam was caught by the branch manager, post which he informed about the entire matter to the zonal office. He also suspended three personnel, including the cashier, with immediate effect.

