Belagavi: The state government has issued orders to raise the cash reward being given for gallantry and non-gallantry awardee military personnel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced.

The Chief Minister who paid tributes at the War Memorial in Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Training Center as part of the Swarna Vijay Divas celebrations to mark the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Indian victory in 1971 war against Pakistan said, he was proud to pay his respects for the martyrs who laid down their lives in defending the country.

Announcing the state government's decision he said, the reward for Param Vir Chakra awardees has been raised from the present Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5cr, similarly for Mahavir Chakra from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1cr, Ashok Chakra from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5cr, Keerthi Chakra from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1cr, Veera Chakra from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, Shaurya Chakra from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, Sena/Nauka/Vayu Sena Medal from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and Mention in Dispatches from Rs 2 lakh to Rs15 lakh.

The reward has been raised by almost five times. Thus, their longtime demand has been fulfilled. "We take pride in honoring our armed forces," Bommai said.

Apart from defending the country from external aggression, the defence forces are playing an important role in internal security too. They have contributed immensely for the technological advancement of the country as well, he said.

Praising the valor of the Indian military, especially in 1971 war against Pakistan he said, "it exemplified the power, tact, valor and coordination of our armed forces. In the 13-day war, 3863 were martyred and over 9000 injured. India scored a resounding victory as over 90,000 Pakistani troops surrendered. It was a great example of battle management."

Referring to the importance of technology in defence forces he said, technology is playing a bigger role in the military worldwide. India is second to none in this aspect. "Our Prime Minister has empowered India in defence technology."

"I am proud to be participating in this Vijay Diwas celebrations. Bangladesh is celebrating its Independence Day because of the helping hand extended by Indian military forces," he said.

Tributes were also paid on the occasion for Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in the recent helicopter crash. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Major General J V Prasad and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.