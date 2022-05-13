Coimbatore: At the 37th convocation of Bharathiar University here on Friday presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, also the varsity Chancellor, media persons who came to cover the event were shocked to find envelopes filled with money.

The reporters of both print and visual media got the press kit with the envelopes, which contained Rs 500 inside. Some of the journalists posted the photographs on social media that went viral.

Coimbatore Press Club condemned the incident and sought stringent action against the officials who attempted to bribe the journalists and also demanded an open apology to the media. After the convocation, a group of journalists met the Vice Chancellor P Kaliraj and handed over the covers to him. The VC assured to take action against erring officials.

