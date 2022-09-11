Mumbai: The investigation of various charges filed against Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana has been transferred to the CID. The Home Ministry has ordered the Amravati Police Commissioner to transfer the investigation of all the crimes against the Rana couple to the CID. Two years ago, MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana protested during Diwali to get justice for the farmers and a case was registered against them.

A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was installed on the Rajapeth Udan Bridge by MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana. After the statue was removed by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Ashtikar in the middle of the night, supporters of Rana staged a protest against the police for removing the statue. A case has been registered against MLA Ravi Rana in this regard.

The cases, which were being investigated by the Amravati police, have been transferred to the CID, MLA Ravi Rana said. He further stated that the crime has increased in Amravati city, but Amravati Police Commissioner Aarti Singh was busy amassing wealth. "Now all the cases filed against us will be investigated by the CID and when the truth comes out during the investigation, action will be taken against the Commissioner of Police", said MLA Ravi Rana. He added that action will also be taken against the corrupt police inspector of Rajapeth Manish Thackeray.