Prayagraj (UP): A principal of a school in Uttar Pradesh was booked for allegedly asking students to make a 20-second video wishing 'Happy Eid' on the festival and dressing up in a certain manner.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Lal Mani Tiwari, in his complaint filed at Kydganj police station, alleged that Dr Bushra Mustafa, principal of Jhunsi's Nyaya Nagar Public School in Jhusi, Prayagraj had sent a message to the students on May 2, asking the boys to wear kurta and cap and girls to wear salwar-kurta and dupatta the next day for the video.

In his complaint, Tiwari called Dr. Mustafa a "communal-minded Muslim woman" and alleged that she made a deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. In her defence, Dr Mustafa said that the way Holi, Deepawali and other festivals are celebrated in the school and children are told about them, in the same way, she wanted the students to know about Eid.

"Because of this, young children were asked to make videos and send them under the online extra-curricular activity. Its purpose was only to give information about the festival to the children. But after the objection of some people, the activity has been canceled and the children were told that it was not mandatory for everyone," she said.

"Some people are trying to make matters worse. Prayers begin with Saraswati Vandana and Gayatri Mantra in my school. There is no discrimination on the basis of caste or religion. In school, children are taught to respect and respect all religions," she said.

Rammurthy Yadav, in charge of the Kydganj police station where Tiwari has lodged the complaint, said the investigation will be taken up at the Jhunsi police station as the case comes under its jurisdiction. So far, no arrest has been made, Yadav said.

