Hyderabad: A case was registered against the vice-chairman of a Municipal Council in Nirmal district of Telangana for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl last month, police said on Sunday.

She was reportedly taken to a place in Hyderabad from the district by a woman, who is the owner of the house, where the girl's family resides and was then raped by the civic body official, said the police. The teenager was sent for a medical examination, the police added.