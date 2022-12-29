Ghaziabad: A case has been registered against a sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on rape charges. The poetess alleged that the inspector raped her when she got pregnant, and he forced her to go for an abortion. The case pertains to Ghaziabad's Kavinagar police station and the accused sub-inspector was identified as Akshay Mishra. As per the complaint lodged by the victim, on April 25, 2022, she was standing on the roadside looking for a conveyance to go home in Dasna. Meanwhile, a policeman reached there in a car and introduced himself as a sub-inspector at a nearby police station, and questioned her why she was standing.

He then asked her for her mobile number, which she gave him as she didn't find anything wrong in doing so because he is a policeman. After some time, the inspector started calling her and on May 4, 2022, he went to her home. As she offered him tea taking a chance he mixed her tea with intoxicant, which made her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she sensed what happened to her.

The victim woman in her complaint also alleged sub-inspector filmed obscene videos and then threatened her of making them viral and continued raping her on the pretext of marriage for months. DCP Nipun Aggarwal said, "A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by the woman and action will be taken accordingly after investigation."