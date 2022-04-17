Mumbai: Maharashtra State Women's Commission Chairman and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar said on Sunday that a case has been registered against BJP leader and Kairoli MLA Ganesh Naik for refusing to accept a child born out of his relationship with a woman, who was forced against her will. Chakankar informed that Ganesh Naik would be arrested very soon in this regard.

"A case has been registered against BJP leader and MLA Ganesh Naik for not accepting childbirth after having sexual intercourse with a woman against her will. A few days back, the woman had lodged a complaint with the state women's commission. The commission had directed the Navi Mumbai police to take appropriate action in this regard, after which the police today (Sunday) filed a case against Ganesh Naik for threatening to kill and having sexual intercourse against his will. Ganesh Naik will be arrested immediately in this case," Chachankar said on Sunday.

The woman, as per information, first lodged a complaint at the Navi Mumbai Police Station on April 15, followed by another on April 16, on which a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The victim has noted that she has been sexually abused by Naik since 1993, adding that she has a 15-year-old son who Naik is not prepared to accept.

"The Maharashtra State Women's Commission has received a complaint from a woman from Navi Mumbai against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. Living in a live-in relationship, they have a 15-year-old son. While the woman was demanding her marital rights as well as paternity rights for her child, Ganesh Naik is threatening to kill the woman and her child. So this woman and her child's life are in danger. The complaint lodged by this woman is of serious nature and the Maharashtra State Women's Commission has taken note of it and has directed the police to take appropriate action and submit its report within 48 hours", a tweet thread by the women's commission on April 13 read.