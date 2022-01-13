Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): A case has been registered against 40 to 50 persons, including BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj, who allegedly organized a program on the occasion of his birthday at Bhagwan Bhawan Ashram on Railway Road, Rishikesh, for violating Section 144 and COVID-19 guidelines, said Deputy District Magistrate Apoorva Pandey on Wednesday.

"A case has been registered against 40 to 50 persons, including BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj, who organized a program on his birthday at Bhagwan Bhawan Ashram on Railway Road, Rishikesh, for violating Section 144, COVID guidelines," said Pandey.

The action was taken after the police investigation on the orders of the Deputy District Magistrate.

ANI