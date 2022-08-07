Pune: In a bizarre case, a pet owner was booked since his pet parrot has been whistling continuously. He wouldn't have even ever imagined that such a situation would arise since a police complaint has been lodged against him. This is what happened with Akbar Amjad Khan, a resident of Pune.

According to police sources, Khan's neighbor, Suresh Ankush Shinde lodged a complaint on August 5 alleging that the whistling of the parrot was creating a disturbance in the neighborhood. Both are residents of the Mahatma Gandhi Colony in the Shivajinagar area of Pune.

An FIR was lodged at Khadki Police Station in Pune under sections 504 and 506 of the IPC.