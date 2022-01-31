New Delhi: A case has been lodged against AIMIM leader Manmohan Jha Gama for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

According to police sources Gama, an AIMIM candidate from the Sahibabad constituency in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, was the organizer of a program held by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi where not only MCC but also Covid-19 protocols were violated by the participants.

They further revealed that the case was lodged on Saturday at the Sahibabad police station. Video footage of the event showed a huge crowd in a narrow road where people, mostly not wearing masks, gathered at the venue. Social distancing norms went for a toss there.