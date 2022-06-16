Nainital (Uttarakhand): In a security breach, a drone was spotted flying over the Bhowali Airforce Station for some time here on Thursday. Alarmed over the incident, Air Force officials filed a complaint with the Bhowali police station.

The security officer and Squadron Leader Prashant Dangar of the Bhowali Airforce Station had filed a complaint against an unknown person for flying a drone in a prohibited area. A probe into the matter has begun. "We have received a complaint in this regard filed by Security officer Squadron Leader Prashant Dangar of the Bhowali Airforce Station," said a police officer.

SHO DR Verma said, "Flying drones over the Air Force Station is prohibited. Several vital information about Air Force armaments and other equipment could be leaked out from the militarized zone. The case has been registered against an unknown under Sections 188, 287, and 747 of the IPC. Search has been going to trace the drone operator."