New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A case has been registered against three people, including the director of e-Commerce company Flipkart. After the order of the court in Mussoorie Police Station for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and conspiracy.

The case was registered against the director, acting director and regional manager of Flipkart after the brother of the Mussoorie resident and cab driver, who died by consuming Sulphas, is an agricultural fumigant that is reportedly easily available, had approached the court.

It is learnt that the brother of the cab driver had accused the officials of Flipkart company of selling Sulphas openly. According to the police, an FIR has been registered on the orders of the court and action will be taken on the basis of the evidence that will come out during the investigation. Shahid, a resident of Mussoorie, had applied in the court that his elder brother Abdul Wahid, a cab driver, was facing a financial crunch, due to the slowdown in work during the lockdown. In this backdrop, on September 10, 2021, he ordered Sulphas for Rs 199 from Flipkart and it was delivered on September 18. On September 24, he consumed Sulphas and was admitted to a hospital when his condition worsened. He died the next day i.e; on September 25 while undergoing treatment.