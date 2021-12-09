New Delhi: As informed by the Drug Controller of the Delhi government, the non-medical staff of Gautam Gambhir Foundation had illegally distributed the Covid drug Favipiravir without permission. Since the medicine cannot be distributed without a licence, the foundation has consequently violated the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

The Drug Controller further confirmed in his affidavit that 2,349 strips of Favipiravir were distributed in the medical camp organised on behalf of the Gautam Gambhir Foundation. This was done when there was a huge shortage of medicines in Delhi during the second wave of Corona. The Drug Controller also recovered 285 strips of Favipiravir from the possession of the foundation and handed it over to the competent authority of the Delhi government.

The Drug Controller of the Delhi government on July 8 initiated prosecution against the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, its CEO Aparajita Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Seema Gambhir and Natasha Gambhir under Sections 18 (c) and 27 (b) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The prosecution was also initiated against AAP MLAs Praveen Kumar and Imran Hussain under similar charges. After investigating allegations of illegal storage of drugs and oxygen, the case was registered against the accused.

During the hearing, senior advocates Atmaram Nadkarni and Jai Anant Dehadrai, on behalf of Gautam Gambhir, had stated that charitable activities do not fall under section 18 (c) and section 27 (b) (3) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Earlier on September 20, the High Court had also issued a legal notice to the Drug Controller restraining the trial going on in the Rohini Court in New Delhi.

On the other hand, Imran Hussain is also accused of obtaining medical oxygen from the Haryana Drug Control Department without permission. On July 29, the Drug Controller had informed the Delhi High Court that the Rohini Court had issued summons against the three accused.

