Dehradun: A 16-year-old girl has been allegedly assaulted sexually at the Doon Medical College Hospital in Dehradun. The victim alleged that during the treatment of tuberculosis the doctor assaulted her. On the complaint of the victim's father, the police registered a case on Thursday evening and started an investigation. The accused doctor is said to be absconding as soon as the FIR was registered while police have formed a team to nab him.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused Dr. Ayodhya Prasad under sections 354 (a) molestation, harassment, 504, 506 sexual offenses, sections 7 and 8 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 of the Indian Penal Code.

The minor student of Class 10 said that since 2021, her treatment was going on in the TB DOTS department of Doon Government Hospital. She added that she went to the doctor for a checkup but found Dr. Ayodhya Prasad, a new doctor on March 4, 2022.

The victim alleged that the doctor called the girl student on the pretext of constant checkups and assaulted her. When she refused to come to the hospital Dr. Prasad started forcing her to come and mentally tortured her by calling and sending her messages.

Consequently, the victim informed her father about the matter and has presented all the sufficient phone calls and messages received from the doctor as evidence before the police.

Also Read: Teacher who 'eloped' with minor student arrested under POCSO, boy returned to parents