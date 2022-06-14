Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): After court directions, a case has been lodged against BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Sanjay Kedia and ten others regarding the violence that took place between BJP and SP workers during the UP assembly elections held in March. SP candidate Ajay Pratap Singh's elder brother Prakash Singh had lodged a complaint with the police station following the violence, but the police did not take any action then. Ajay Singh had appealed to register the case at the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, after which action has been taken against 10 BJP workers.

Also read: Former SP leader Nizam Qureshi held in Kanpur violence case

The complaint was lodged by Pratap Singh at the Gauri Bazaar Police Station in Deoria. The complainant stated that BJP workers attacked him and other SP workers during a rally on March 2. Despite the complaint, rather than taking action, the police filed a case against Singh and the SP workers. The police had lodged a case against 11 people including Ajay Singh.

After this, Prakash Singh approached the court. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate ordered police to register a case against Shalabh Mani Tripathi and nine others. Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said that a case has been registered against the BJP MLA along with a few others.