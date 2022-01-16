Noida: An FIR was registered against Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday for allegedly flouting Covid-19 norms while conducting a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The FIR got registered after a complaint from the District Election Officer, who wrote to the Assistant DCP (Noida Police) indicating violation of orders banning the gathering of five or more people in order to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

It has been registered at a police station in Noida's Sector 113, with charges relating to violation of Section 144 and under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Congress leader was campaigning for Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak who is contesting from the Noida assembly seat. For now, the seat is held by the BJP's Pankaj Singh, who beat the Samajwadi Party's Sunil Choudhary by over 100,000 votes in 2017.

UP will go for assembly elections in seven-phase polls that will begin February 10, with results due a month later - on March 10. The BJP is looking to retain power and a win will be seen as a strong statement ahead of the 2024 general election.

Read: Society will not forgive you, Kuldeep Sengar's daughter tells Priyanka