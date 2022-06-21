Begusarai (Bihar): A case was filed against Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev and his associate Balkrishna for not providing the services to a patient who sought Ayurveda treatment from them.

The case has been registered in Begusarai court by one Mahendra Sharma, a resident of Barauni police station area. Taking the matter seriously, the court sent the case to the court of Judicial Magistrate Mohini Kumari for trial. Sharma has filed a complaint under sections 420, 406, 467, 468,120B in the court of CJM Rumpa Kumari of District Behavioral Court.

The complainant accused Ramdev and Balkrishna of not treating him even after the patient had deposited Rs 90,900 at Baba Ramdev's Ayurveda institute. Sharma had gone to Patanjali Ayurveda Private Limited and Maharishi Katej Yoggram Jhula for treatment.