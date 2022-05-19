Ernakulam(Kerala): The Palarivattom Police on Thursday have registered a case against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran for making derogatory comments like 'dog on the loose' while addressing the media persons (on Tuesday) against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Palarivattom police have booked a case on the basis of a complaint filed by an activist Vinu Vincent of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Vincent alleged that during the by-election meeting, the KPCC president had made derogatory comments against the CM and provided the video evidence for the same. The case has been booked under IPC section 153, (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony).

The LDF has taken up Sudhakaran's loose comment as a major political weapon in their campaign for the Trikkakkara by-election.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Convenor EP Jayarajan had termed Sudhakaran's words "highly reprehensible" and ''vulgar", and said that "they are not even used by an ordinary politician". Jayarajan had demanded the arrest of Sudhakaran and had alleged it a "serious crime to insult a Chief Minister to spoil the atmosphere of peace" in the state.

