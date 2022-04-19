Phagwara: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh organised a programme on April 17 at Lovely Professional University on Jalandhar-Phagwara Highway. However, a case has been registered against the pilot who flew the singer to the University and Saragama company for stretching beyond the duration of the programme.

Phagwara police have registered a case stating that the pilot who brought Diljit Dosanjh to Lovely Professional University, landed the chopper at a place other than the approved location. The police also registered a case against the Saregama company that had sought approval for the event for an hour but the singer performed for more than an hour. The police registered the cases as the orders issued by SDM Phagwara were not complied with. Earlier, on March 24, Ashok Mittal, the chancellor of Lovely Professional University, was elected as a Rajya Sabha member.

