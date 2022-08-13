Solan (Himachal Pradesh): Taking serious note of the damage to Shamlech bypass flyover on Kalka-Shimla highway number (NH-5), the project director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Solan, has issued a show cause notice to GR Infrastructure, which is the executing agency and also engaged in four-laning of the carriageway. Besides, the company has also been asked by the NHAI to furnish the blueprint of the new design within a week.

On Saturday, the NHAI project director conducted the spot inspection of the highway and issued the necessary instructions to GR Infrastructure officials. On Thursday, the approach road to the Barog tunnel caved in due to rainfall and two vehicles moving on the highway met with an accident. Both the vehicles fell into the ditch. But fortunately, no one was hurt in the mishap. Although for a brief period chaotic situation prevailed n the area where the accident took place.

The spot where the road caved in developed cracks on Monday and the highway was closed for vehicular traffic on Tuesday. But, the road was opened on Thursday without undertaking the repair work. On Thursday evening, the road was damaged completely, which resulted in the accident. The NHAI project director Ram Asri Khular said that the spot inspection of the highway was conducted and a notice was sent to the road construction company. Till 2025, the company will be responsible for the upkeep of the highway.