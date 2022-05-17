Rewari: Five persons including two women were killed on the spot while more than ten people have been injured, and have been admitted to different hospitals. The freak mishap took place on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The family from Samod village in Jaipur district visited Haridwar on Monday morning to immerse the mortal remains of one of their departed family member. There were a total of 17 people in the car including the family and relatives. While returning, the car rammed into a truck at around 6 am near Odhi cut, sources said.

The deceased include Bhanuram (35), Mahendra (33), Ashish (15), Sugma Devi (35), and Bhori Devi (95). The suspect along with the truck driver fled from the scene after the incident. The commuters on the highway informed the police, who immediately got the injured ones admitted to the hospitals. Some of them were admitted to private hospitals.

Bhaval SHO said the cruiser badly collided with the truck this morning and was debilitated. The was a lot of pandemonium on the highway after the incident and the police hastily proceeded to get the injured people admitted to the government hospital.