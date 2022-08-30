Gurugram (Haryana): A hit-and-run case has surfaced in the Cyber City of Gurugram in the National Capital Region. A car moving at high speed on Gurugram Expressway dashed against a motorcycle. The collision was so powerful the biker and his pillion was tossed up in the air and thrown away several yards from the accident site.

While the victims were left critically injured at the accident site, the driver of the car sped away. Unaware that the motorcycle was stuck underneath the vehicle, the kept on accelerating the car till some mechanical snag developed and it stopped. He then got off the car and fled from the spot. The motorcycle was dragged more than a kilometer from the accident spot.

Preetpal Singh, ACP, crime branch, said, "Two youths riding on a motorcycle were passing on the Dhansa flyover on August 27 (on Saturday). The name of the biker was Sachin and his pillion's name was Adey. The moment they crossed the Dhansa flyover, a car moving at a high speed rammed into the bike. Both the bike and his pillion fell to the ground and the motorcycle which got stuck underneath the car was dragged more than a kilometer. Thereafter the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot."

"We have identified the owner of the vehicle besides the car was impounded. Case has been registered against the driver of the car," he added.