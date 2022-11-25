Hyderabad: Amid an exponential rise in the number of cars in New York city coupled with limited car parking spaces, a robotic car parking lot in the US city is being sold for crores. According to the CNBC report, two such robotic car parking garages have been developed at 121 East 22nd Street near NYC’s Gramercy Park and 520 West 28th Street.

The cost of a parking lot at the former ranges between $300000 and $595,000 as per the report. The latter was once home to popstar Ariana Grande and currently houses rock musician Sting and his film producer wife Trudie Styler, the car parking lot costs up to $450000 as per the NBC report. The robotic car parking garages are accessible to the owners with the specific radio frequency ID (RFID) tags allotted to each owner with the system at 121 East 22nd Street lifting and shuffling two dozen cars across four rows and two levels.

Also read: Vehicles can now drive through multi level parking at IGI

The owners can retrieve their cars by swiping their RFID tags once again, and the system delivers their cars in about 2 minutes and 15 seconds, the NBC report said. According to a Bloomberg report, the number of cars in New York has increased by 224 per cent this year compared to last year.