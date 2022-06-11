Purnea (Bihar): In a major road accident eight people were killed and two others were injured when a car fell into roadside ditch in Bihar's Purnea district early on Saturday.

The accident happened Kanjiya Middle School under Rauta police station in Bihar's Purnea district when an over-speeding Scorpio carrying 10 people lost control and fell into a ditch filled with water. "Eight of the 10 passengers died on the spot and two others were rushed to the hospital in injured condition. All the passengers belonged to Nuniya village in Kishanganj," Circle inspector of Rauta police station said.

Sources in the police confirmed that the locals first responded and rescued the two alive passengers. Sources in the police also said that the passengers were coming from Angarh and were going back to their village Nuniya in Kishanganj district.

The police and the C.O. also reached the spot and are looking into the possible cause behind the accident. Relatives of the victims were also informed.