Haridwar: A couple commuting from Greater Noida to Haridwar had a miraculous escape after their car fell from a flyover into a dry river after getting rammed by a bus on Friday. The couple remained unhurt though their car fell 30 feet deep in the river, duo was later rescued by the police and shifted the duo to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Following the incident, the flyover witnessed a traffic snarl as well. According to police, the couple were crossing the flyover in front of Patanjali Yogpeeth under the Bahadarabad Police station area when a bus rammed into a car. The impact was so high that the car broke the railing and fell into the dry river. The couple was identified as Naveen Rastogi and his wife Anju Rastogi, a resident of sector Alpha 1, in UP's Greater Noida.