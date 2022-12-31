Mangaluru: In a technical error, the Mangaluru Traffic Police sent a Rs 500 challan for not wearing a helmet to a car driver. Instead of issuing the challan to a bike rider for not wearing the helmet, they sent the notice of fine to the car driver. The matter came to light after the car driver received the notice on Dec 29. The perplexed car driver immediately contacted the concerned authority only to find out that it was an error.

Incidentally, the challan was meant for a pavilion rider who was not wearing a helmet while riding along in Mangaladevi area. Due to a problem in the automation centre, the challan was issued for the car that was parked in front of it. Speaking to ETV Bharat about this, DCP Dinesh Kumar of Mangaluru Crime and Traffic Department clarified that the notice has been sent to the car driver by mistake.

