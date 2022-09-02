Chhindwara(Madhya Pradesh): In an unfortunate incident, as many as four people died and one girl child was severely injured after a truck collided with a car in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Friday. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident occurred on the National Highway NH 47 in the Chhindwara area.

According to sources, a funeral was en route to its destination when the mishap took place. A truck moving on the opposite side hit the car from the front, after which four people died on the spot. Meanwhile, the condition of a girl is said to be critical, and has been referred to Pandhurna Civil Hospital for treatment. On being informed, the police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.