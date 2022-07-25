Solan (Himachal Pradesh): Yet another youth, performed stunts in a running car which resulted in an accident. Though some people have lost lives while performing such stunts, a few haven't learned anything from it. Fortunately, the driver escaped with minor injuries, according to sources.

A car stunt video

A video on social media from the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh has gone viral, wherein a youth was performing stunts by keeping the door of his car, open. But the vehicle went out of control and collided with a divider. A driver in another vehicle following the car captured the incident on his mobile. Later, he uploaded the footage on social media.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot to probe the matter. A case has also been lodged in this connection.