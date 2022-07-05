Dausa (Rajasthan): Four people died and three others were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Dausa, Rajasthan on Tuesday. The accident on the Kothun-Manoharpur highway involved a car and a pick-up vehicle.

While four persons died on the spot, the wounded were rescued by the passerby from the badly mangled vehicles. Police arrived at the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital while taking custody of the dead bodies. Station House Officer (SHO) Ajit Badasara said that the deceased belong to Kanpur. "Five members of a family were going to Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar by car. Four members died on the spot. One from the car and two people in a pick-up vehicle (who are from Alwar) were badly injured. We have informed their families," he said.