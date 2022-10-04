Pune: Two students were killed and five others were severely injured in a road accident on the Narayanpur road here on Tuesday. The accident occurred on a dangerous curve near Datta Mandir on the Saswad-Kapurhol road near Narayanpur. All the victims have been identified as students of the MIT College in Pune, who were travelling in an overspeeding car.

As informed by the probing officials, the driver of the car lost control at the Narayanpur road and rammed into Meghmalhar Tea House there. The car was mangled, killing two of the five students inside the car on the spot. The locals in the area immediately rushed the injured to the Saswad Rural Hospital and alerted the police about the accident.

The deceased, identified as Rachit Mohta (18) from Kolkata and Gaurav Lalwani (19) from Raipur, were declared brought dead at the Saswad hospital. The remaining five injured were shifted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment. Though the exact circumstances of the accident are yet to be ascertained, police said overspeeding was the main reason.