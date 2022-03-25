Sahibganj: Nine trucks of a cargo ship, which was carrying 17 stone-laden trucks, was reportedly slid off the cargo ship. Nine trucks were said to be fell into the River Ganges due to overload and strong gales. The inter-state ferry service between Sahibganj and Manihari in which a captain and the crew were on the board when the mishap took place on Thursday night. On receiving information, the police belonging to the Mufassil Police Station reached the spot and commenced the rescue operation immediately.

After this incident, a team from Deoghar reached Sahibganj to seek help from the NDRF. It is worth noting that even before this, in the year 2020 also, a ship going from Rajmahal to Manikchak in West Bengal had overturned. Many trucks had rammed into the Ganges. Many people also lost their lives.

According to the information, trucks are being ferried illegally as the authorities concerned gave permission for a limited number of trucks. But, it is learnt that the ship was carrying more than its capacity. Hence, it met with an accident.

