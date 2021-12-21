Patiala: Punjab Lok Congress President Amarinder Singh and former chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday that the FIR launched against former Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia was a 'wrong case', further noting that he knows the case against Majithia very well.

"Wrong case has been filed. I know about this case very well," the former CM said in Patiala, Punjab to a news agency, referring to the charge in Mohali's Banur police station brought against Majithia based on an old synthetic drug case.

The case, registered under sections 25/27A/29 of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act, was based on findings submitted by senior SIT Officer Harpreet Singh Sandhu.

Also read: Punjab drug case: FIR registered against Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia

Section 25 indicates 'punishment for allowing one's premises for its use for the commission of an offence'.

27A, whereas, was imposed 'for financing sale, purchase, production, manufacture, possession, transportation, use or consumption, import and export or any act pertaining to narcotics' and 29 'for abetting or plotting an offence'.

The case, meanwhile, has prompted reactions from SAD, who have termed the issue to be 'political vandetta'.

“On the basis of this status report of the STF along with the opinion of the advocate general, a cognizable offence is made out and therefore a case be registered and investigated,” the FIR said.

“As per the findings, prima facie there is sufficient evidence on record to further investigate the role of Shri Bikram Singh Majithia as regards the allegations made in the application under scrutiny," it further noted.

SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal, however, said that he knew the issue would come to this, and further declared that he was ready to face further obstacles from the ruling dispensation.

“Take me wherever you want to, I am ready. Any government which indulges in this vendetta has to face the consequences,” Badal said.

With agency inputs