New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah and had a discussion on the issues of Punjab in North Block, Delhi on Monday. Speaking to the media after the meeting that lasted for about half an hour, Captain said that though he is no longer in power in the state, it is his job to raise issues related to Punjab and that is what the meeting was largely intended to establish.

In the meeting, he discussed the increasing number of gangsters in the state and the spike in murder rates. The increasing influence and trade of drugs in the state, being one of the largest concerns, was also a topic of discussion. Moreover, the frequent smuggling of drugs and weapons into Punjab through drones from across the border was also discussed with the Home Minister, informed the former Chief Minister of Punjab.

Captain Amarinder Singh left Congress before the Punjab elections, formed his own political party, Punjab Lok Congress, and contested the elections in alliance with the BJP. It is now being speculated that the Punjab Lok Congress may merge with BJP, since Captain's party could not procure success in the elections. Singh however did not give a direct comment when asked about the speculations.