Coimbatore: An inspiring letter written by Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of Mi-17V5 Army chopper crash has surfaced as he continues to be on a life support system at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. Varun Singh has been battling for his life ever since he was moved to shifted to Sulur Airforce Hospital in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu soon after the tragic incident.

The Indian Air Force helicopter crashed in the foothills of The Nilgiris at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, killing all the remaining 13 passengers, including General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces and his wife.

In the inspiring letter, Group Capt Singh had been found talking about mediocrity, pursuing passion as well as becoming successful in life. He also dwelt upon the meaning of high scorers and those securing fewer marks in examinations.

Firstly, Capt Singh said that it was giving him immense pride that he was bestowed with the gallantry award 'Shaurya Chakra' and achieving the feat became possible due to mentoring and bringing out the best in him by the teachers, faculty, and peer groups of the school. Their grooming helped him to join the prestigious NDA (National Defence Academy) and thereafter flying branch (fighter stream) of the Air Force.

Capt Singh had been awarded 'Shaurya Chakra' by the President of India on August 15 this year.

Elaborating further, Singh said that he took the Plus exam and was barely able to achieve 'first division'. So, this letter will inspire those children who think that "they are meant to be mediocre in the hyper-competitive world''.

Capt Singh further said that he was average in sports and co-curricular activities, but he was always passionate about 'aviation' and 'airplanes'. He represented schools in several air shows and was also a part of the ISRO's 'Gaganyaan' programme.

It is 'okay' to be mediocre. But, don't live with that you are meant to be 'mediocre'. Everyone cannot be a high scorer in 90s, everyone cannot excel in school. Keep on trying and pursue your goal and never go to bed thinking that some extra efforts were needed to achieve the target.

The letter was addressed to the incumbent principal of his alma-mater Army Public School, Chandimandir (Haryana) as well as recalling his association with Wing Cadr (Retd) Avtar Singh, the then principal when he was the alumnus (2000 batch) of the institution. He also recalled his association with Mrs Vijay Lakshmi, who is at present, the vice-principal of the institution in the letter.