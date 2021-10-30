New Delhi: Former Punjab's Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Saturday, dismissed media reports citing that he is having backend talks with Congress while reiterating his promise of launching his own political party soon.

His statements come after several media reports claimed that Congress leaders are engaged in back-end talks to persuade Captain to stay in the party as his announcement of forming a new political outfit will lead to a division of cadre votes.

Reacting to the speculations, Captain Amarinder Singh dismissed the reports of backend talks with Congress.

"The time for rapprochement is over. The decision to part ways with the party was taken after much thought and is final. I'm grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now," he said.

The former Punjab Chief Minister reiterated his resolve to launch his own party. "I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat-sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions, and others once the farmer's issue is resolved," he said.

Punjab is slated to go to the polls early this next year.

Captain has already announced that he will field candidates in all the 117 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. After the announcement, the Congress party is putting efforts to stop leaders close to Captain from joining his new political outfit.

On the other hand, Captain Amarinder recently slammed Congress while claiming that many people from the party are in touch with him.

He resigned from Congress in September following a long-drawn tussle with cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

