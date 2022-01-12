Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) supremo Captain Amarinder Singh has tested positive for COVID 19. The ex Punjab CM tweeted out on Wednesday, confirming the same.

"I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested", Singh said in his tweet.

As per information, Singh has isolated himself at the Siswan farmhouse and is undergoing treatment there. The Captain's media advisor Raveen Thukral, too, confirmed the development.

Thukral, in his tweet, said that Singh was recovering well and "should be out of isolation in the next couple of days."

As per sources close to the former CM, the latter is in touch with everyone over the phone. It is learnt that he is also busy with election work.

In the coming days, Singh, as per information, will release the list of PLC candidates as soon as Congress announces its candidate list.

Apart from the Captain himself, his wife Preneet Kaur has also tested positive.

Singh will be contesting the upcoming Punjab assembly elections in an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PLC recently received its electoral symbol, the hockey stick-ball, from the EC.