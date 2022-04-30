New Delhi: The Ministry of Skill Development will train 4,000 technical staff members of the country’s apex space research body, the ISRO, with the aim to build capacity in the space sector as per the industry requirement. The programme is aimed at creating a formal framework for short-term courses to provide training for the skill development and capacity-building of the technical staff of ISRO as per the industry requirements.

More than 4,000 ISRO technical employees will be trained in the programme over the course of the next 5 years. The location of the training will be the National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) under MSDE located across India.

Future-ready workforce

According to officials, the objective of the training programme is to boost the skills of various technical staff working across ISRO centres and units under the Department of Space (DoS). "With the help of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and its state-of-the-art training institutes across the country, the programme will impart training in specific disciplines to upgrade employees' skill sets as per the latest industry trends and requirements," an official said.

Read: J'khand student to take part in ISRO prog for young scientists

As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed today, the ministry and ISRO will jointly work with MSDE and associated NSTI to prepare a detailed training calendar, training curriculum, and syllabus to accomplish the larger objectives of the programme. The Skill Ministry will also arrange labs, workshops, classrooms, specimens, and other training facilities to effectively carry out the programme at identified National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) in consultation with Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO).

The ministry will also be responsible for the overall management and complete supervision of the programme for its successful execution. The MoU was signed by the Secretary of Skill Development Rajesh Aggarwal and S Somanath, secretary department of space and Chairman of ISRO. The skill development secretary said it is imperative that we upskill our technical staff across sectors and upskilling tech experts at ISRO is a step in that direction. Aggarwal said that the training programmes will enable technical personnel to embrace and augment cutting-edge technology, which will strengthen India's standing in the space domain.

Skill India programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Skill India programme in July 2015 to create a skilled workforce in the country. The scheme, which is also known as the National Skills Development Mission of India, has several components such as the National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Skill Loan Scheme and Rural India Skill programme, which is aimed at improving the skills of Indian youth in rural areas.

Read: IISC, ISRO researchers develop bricks to build structures on Mars