New Delhi: Under the latest update in its private information policy, Twitter has stated that the photos or videos of people shared without their consent will now be taken off from the platform on their request.

Its policy already barred the users from posting personal details on Twitter such as addresses, contact numbers, personal email ids, etc. and has now expanded the rule to visual media also. 'When we receive a report that a Tweet contains unauthorized private media, we will now take action in line with our range of enforcement options,' the policy document stated.

The policy states that the company has taken this step in order to 'align the safety policies with human rights standards' and has declared it effective globally starting November 30.

However, there are a few exceptions to this rule such as the newsworthy images and videos, which are already available on platforms other than Twitter, such as the mainstream media including newspapers, news portals and television.

The company has claimed that it will take into consideration the relevance of the situation under which the photos or videos are shared, and may exempt some media from this new rule.

“We will always try to assess the context in which the content is shared, and, in such cases, we may allow the images or videos to remain on the service,” the policy says.

It further states that the rules will not be applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or to add value to the public discourse.

Though the decision has drawn some criticism from users worldwide, most of them claim that as good as the policy might appear on paper, it will be quite difficult to implement practically. "I get 'don't post the home address' but 'don't post a photo of a crowd in public' is ... odd," tweeted a lawyer from the US.