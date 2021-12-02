Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Foreseeing a bleak future for Congress, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he is not optimistic about the party winning 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally in Pooch district on Wednesday on reversing the decision of the government on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that only the Supreme Court can take such a decision or Congress has to come power with more than 300 seats, but he does not see that happening. However, Azad said that he prays that Congress wins over 300 seats.

"Only Supreme Court can decide on Article 370. Besides the apex court, only the ruling government can do it. The current government has abrogated it, how will they do it? And I cannot assure you that Congress will win 300 seats in the 2024 elections. I pray that Congress wins 300 seats, but I don't see that happening now," he said.

Earlier this week, Azad called upon the political parties to create a conducive environment in the state that the people start believing that the elections can be conducted and political process can be carried out.

"I am not going either into party politics or not speaking against any party, but rather I would request that all political parties, instead of abusing each other, should create such an environment in the state that the people here start believing that the election can be conducted," he had reportedly said.

"Normally, Union Territories are upgraded into States. But in our case, a State was downgraded to Union Territory. It's like demoting the DGP to 'thanedaar' (SHO), CM to MLA and Chief Secretary to Patwari. No wise man can do this," he pointed out.

It may be noted that the Central government had abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. The government has said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored at an appropriate time.