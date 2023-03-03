Rishikesh : Love knows no boundaries, and this is evident in the story of Shawn, a Canadian youth and son of a member of the Canadian House of Commons - who married Sheetal, a woman from Uttarakhand, India. What makes their story unique is that they chose to get married in the traditional Indian style, which is not typical for Canadian couples.

Shawn's mother, Carol Hughes, is a member of the Canadian House of Commons and has been elected four times in federal elections. On the other hand, Sheetal's father-in-law, Keith Hughes, is an officer in Nickel Mining in Canada. Despite coming from different backgrounds, the families welcomed each other with open arms, which made the wedding ceremony a grand affair.

The wedding ceremony was held in Rishikesh, which is known for its scenic beauty and spiritual significance. Shawn arrived at the ceremony riding a mare, as per the traditional Indian customs, and took seven rounds of the fire with Sheetal. The couple then exchanged garlands and vowed to stay together for seven lifetimes.

Sheetal's father had passed away many years ago, and her uncle Natwar Shyam took care of her and her family. Sheetal studied at the Omkaranand School in Rishikesh before going to Canada to pursue her PhD in Anticancer Drug Discovery. She then worked at the Fange Kid Hospital and obtained her MD in Ophthalmology. She is currently working as an Ophthalmologist in Canada.

Sheetal's desire to have a traditional Indian wedding was fulfilled when she expressed her wish to Shawn and his family. They were more than happy to oblige and embrace the Indian customs. Shawn and his family visited India for the wedding ceremony.

After the wedding, Shawn expressed his admiration for the Indian Vedic tradition and joint family system. He said that these customs would remain unforgettable for him throughout his life. The wedding of Shawn and Sheetal is a testament to the power of love and how it can bring together people from different cultures and backgrounds.