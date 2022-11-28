New Delhi: Rolling out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Canada said India’s growing strategic, economic, and demographic importance in the Indo-Pacific makes it a critical partner in Canada’s pursuit of its objectives under this strategy.

The Indo-Pacific strategy stated that Canada and India have a shared tradition of democracy and pluralism, a common commitment to a rules-based international system and multilateralism, a mutual interest in expanding the commercial relationship, and extensive and growing people-to-people connections.

In its engagement with India, Canada will grow economic ties, including through deeper trade and investment, as well as cooperate on building a resilient supply chain, seek to expand market access by concluding an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) as a step toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, create a Canada-India desk within the Trade Commissioner Service to promote the implementation of the EPTA for businesses and investors looking to enter the Indian market, or for those partnering with Indian businesses and invest in and connect people, including by bolstering Canada’s visa-processing capacity in New Delhi and Chandigarh.

Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy clearly highlighted India’s strategic importance and leadership—both across the region and globally—which will only increase as India—the world’s largest democracy—becomes the most populous country in the world and continues to grow its economy.

Canada will seek new opportunities to partner and engage in dialogue in areas of common interest and values, including security, and the promotion of democracy, pluralism, and human rights, Canada's Indo Strategic document stated.

The Canadian government in its strategy document said that the Indo-Pacific is rapidly becoming the global center of economic dynamism and strategic challenge. "Our ability to maintain open skies, open trading systems, and open societies, as well as to effectively address climate change, will depend in part on what happens over the next several decades in the Indo-Pacific region", it added.

Highlighting the strategic challenges in its Indo-Pacific strategy document, Canada said that as great power competition deepens in the region, inter-state tensions are on the rise, many with historical roots.

"Regional peace and prosperity are threatened by instability on the Korean Peninsula as a result of North Korean provocations; rising violence in Myanmar following the recent military coup d’état; clashes on the India-China and India-Pakistan borders; escalating tensions in the South and East China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait; and severe poverty and inequality. The Indo-Pacific is home to four states that possess nuclear weapons (China, India, North Korea, and Pakistan)", it added.

The document stated that at the heart of this dynamic economic region, China’s rise as a global actor is reshaping the strategic outlook of every state in the region, including Canada. "China has benefitted from the rules-based international order to grow and prosper, but it is now actively seeking to reinterpret these rules to gain a greater advantage. China’s assertive pursuit of its economic and security interests, advancement of unilateral claims, foreign interference, and increasingly coercive treatment of other countries and economies have significant implications in the region, in Canada, and around the world", it said.

Respect for the sovereignty of other states is a cornerstone of the rules-based international order and of governments’ ability to work together to solve shared problems, it added.