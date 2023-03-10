New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday put forward the idea of making unicorns in self-help groups (SHG). Unicorn refers to those companies that are valued at USD 1 billion or more and are not listed on the stock market.

Speaking at a post-budget webinar on women empowerment, Modi said that in these nine years, the country has progressed from 'women development' to 'women-led development'. Women-led development is one of the significant topics at the G20 summit this year, he added.

Highlighting the increasing participation of women in STEM, Modi said that enrolment of women in engineering, science, technology and maths has reached 42 percent. He also pointed out that 70 percent of the beneficiaries of Mudra loans are women. Women SHG's have taken loans amounting to ₹6.15 lakh crores, he added. Hence the government has brought up the idea of unicorns in SHGs in the Union Budget this year.

Modi added that Indian women are not only contributing to increasing the earnings of their families, but they are also opening new economic avenues for the nation as well. The prime minister announced that women will be given 7.5 percent interest under the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme.

The PM Awas Yojana has also empowered women who are homemakers, Modi mentioned adding that 80 thousand crores have been allocated for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in this year's budget.

The Union budget 2023-24 has listed seven priorities for the Indian government. These seven complement each other and act as 'Saptarishi' that will guide the country through the Amrit Kaal.